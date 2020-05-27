Galaxy A51 8GB

Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 27 May, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Description

Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+  Infinity-O Super AMOLED display  and comes powered by Exynos 9611 1.74GHz octa-core processor. The smartphone feature 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB Storage and storage can be expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card. The handset is loaded with Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0. Galaxy A51 will be offered in 64GB and 128GB storage variants in Silver, Black, and Blue color options.

 

The phone comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with 48MP primary lens with, f/2.0 aperture,  a 12MP  ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone runs on 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Infinity-O Super AMOLED display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

403 ppi

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera setup: 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (15W with fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Exynos 9611 processor, Mali-G72 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (One UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung Galaxy A51 new variant launched in India for Rs 27,999

Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution.

