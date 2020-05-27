Description

Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display and comes powered by Exynos 9611 1.74GHz octa-core processor. The smartphone feature 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB Storage and storage can be expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card. The handset is loaded with Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0. Galaxy A51 will be offered in 64GB and 128GB storage variants in Silver, Black, and Blue color options.

The phone comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with 48MP primary lens with, f/2.0 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone runs on 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and has an in-display fingerprint scanner.