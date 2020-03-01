Description

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the phone has an unnamed octa-core SoC (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz). The smartphone comes loaded with a 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via micro SD card slot.





On the camera front, the A51 5G comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 12-megapixel 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone comes packed with 4500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.





On the connectivity front, it has 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. The smartphone measures 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.7mm and weighs 172 grams. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.