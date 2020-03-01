You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the phone has an unnamed octa-core SoC (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz). The smartphone comes loaded with a 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via micro SD card slot.
On the camera front, the A51 5G comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 12-megapixel 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone comes packed with 4500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.
On the connectivity front, it has 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. The smartphone measures 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.7mm and weighs 172 grams. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Infinity-O Super AMOLED display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
403 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera setup: 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (15W fast adaptive charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
158.9 x 73.6 x 8.7mm
|Weight
|
187 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (One UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement