  • 13:46 Apr 09, 2020
Galaxy A51 5G
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Product Features :

Description

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the phone has an unnamed octa-core SoC (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz).  The smartphone comes loaded with a 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via micro SD card slot.

 
On the camera front, the A51 5G comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 12-megapixel 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone comes packed with 4500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

 
On the connectivity front, it has 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. The smartphone measures 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.7mm and weighs 172 grams. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Infinity-O Super AMOLED display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

403 ppi

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera setup: 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (15W fast adaptive charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.9 x 73.6 x 8.7mm

Weight

187 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz

Operating System

Android 10 (One UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Fingerprint, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G announced with quad rear cameras, 4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G announced with quad rear cameras, 4500mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G comes in Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube Sliver and Prism Cube Blue colours while the A51 5G comes in Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube White and Prism Cube Pink colours.

