Product Features :
- Launch : 29 January, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display and comes powered by Exynos 9611 1.74GHz octa-core processor. The smartphone feature 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB Storage and storage can be expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card. The handset is loaded with Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0. Galaxy A51 will be offered in 64GB and 128GB storage variants in Silver, Black, and Blue color options.
The phone comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with 48MP primary lens with, f/2.0 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone runs on 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and has an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Infinity-O Super AMOLED display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
403 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera setup: 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (15W with fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Exynos 9611 processor, Mali-G72 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (One UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
