Galaxy A50s 6GB

Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB

Rs. 20999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 September, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Samsung Galaxy A50s features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by an octa-core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU. It comes with 6GB RAM with 128GB storage both of which can be expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card.

 

For the imaging department, Galaxy A50s is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner.  The Galaxy A50s runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system out-of-the-box and it is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Infinity-U Super AMOLED display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

403 ppi

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple Camera - 48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7mm

Weight

169 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Samsung Exynos 9610 10nm processor, Mali-G72 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
