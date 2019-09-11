You might like this
Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB
Price :
Rs. 20999
Product Features :
- Launch : 11 September, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Samsung Galaxy A50s features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by an octa-core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU. It comes with 6GB RAM with 128GB storage both of which can be expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card.
For the imaging department, Galaxy A50s is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy A50s runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system out-of-the-box and it is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Infinity-U Super AMOLED display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
403 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple Camera - 48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7mm
|Weight
|
169 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Samsung Exynos 9610 10nm processor, Mali-G72 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung News
Samsung Reviews
Samsung Image Gallery
Samsung Video Gallery
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement