Samsung Galaxy A50s features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by an octa-core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU. It comes with 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card.

For the imaging department, Galaxy A50s is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy A50s runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system out-of-the-box and it is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.