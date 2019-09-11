You might like this
Samsung Galaxy A50s 4GB
Price :
Rs. 19999
Product Features :
- Launch : 11 September, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Samsung Galaxy A50s features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by an octa-core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU. It comes with 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card.
For the imaging department, Galaxy A50s is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy A50s runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system out-of-the-box and it is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Infinity-U Super AMOLED display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
403 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple Camera - 48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7mm
|Weight
|
169 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Samsung Exynos 9610 10nm processor, Mali-G72 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung News
Samsung Reviews
Samsung Image Gallery
Samsung Video Gallery
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement