Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inches Super AMOLED dewdrop-notch display. It boasts a FHD+ screen resolution and carries support for an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 690 processor. It has upto 6GB RAM and 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage which is expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card.
On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 48 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide, 5 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 5 megapixels depth sensor. There is a 20 megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support and it runs Android 10 with One UI 2.1. Connectivity features are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Super AMOLED dewdrop-notch display)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad camera setup: 48 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide, 5 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 5 megapixels depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 690)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (One UI 2.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
|Water Proof
|
No
