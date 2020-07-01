Galaxy A42 5G
Coming Soon

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inches Super AMOLED dewdrop-notch display. It boasts a FHD+ screen resolution and carries support for an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 690 processor. It has upto 6GB RAM and 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage which is expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card.

On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 48 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide, 5 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 5 megapixels depth sensor. There is a 20 megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support and it runs Android 10 with One UI 2.1. Connectivity features are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED dewdrop-notch display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad camera setup: 48 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide, 5 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 5 megapixels depth sensor)
Front Camera

20 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 690)
Operating System

Android 10 (One UI 2.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Specs and Price revealed officially

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Specs and Price revealed officially

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inches Super AMOLED dewdrop-notch display. It boasts an FHD+ screen resolution and carries support for an in-display fingerprint scanner.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies