Description

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inches Super AMOLED dewdrop-notch display. It boasts a FHD+ screen resolution and carries support for an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 690 processor. It has upto 6GB RAM and 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage which is expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card.



On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 48 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide, 5 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 5 megapixels depth sensor. There is a 20 megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.



Samsung Galaxy A42 5G packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support and it runs Android 10 with One UI 2.1. Connectivity features are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.