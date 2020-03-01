  • 18:16 Apr 03, 2020
Galaxy A41
Coming Soon

Samsung Galaxy A41

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3500 mAh
  • Display : 6.1 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Samsung Galaxy A41 is loaded with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

 

On the camera front, the Galaxy A41 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, 8-megapixel wid-angle lens with 123-degree FoV and f/2.2 aperture along with a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

The Samsung Galaxy A41 is loaded with 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom user interface OneUI 2.0 running on top of it. The device is loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Infinity-U Super AMOLED display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

431 ppi

Screen Size

6.1 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple camera setup: 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, 8-megapixel wid-angle lens with 123-degree FoV and f/2.2 aperture along with a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

25 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3500 mAh (15W with fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P65 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (One UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Accelerometer, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity ( Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Water Proof

No

