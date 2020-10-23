Galaxy A32 5G
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G features a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.0GHz. The chipset is believed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 720.

 

Samsung Galaxy A32 comes in three variants - 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM with 128GB onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card. There’s a fingerprint reader mounted on the side.

 

On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 13-megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

 

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is fuelled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging technology.

Display

Type

HD+ (TFT Infinity-V display)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 6 GB, 4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad camera setup: 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens)
Front Camera

13 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W charging technology)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 720)
Operating System

Android 11 (One UI 2.1)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G features a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.0GHz.

