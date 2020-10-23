You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G features a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.0GHz. The chipset is believed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 720.
Samsung Galaxy A32 comes in three variants - 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM with 128GB onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card. There’s a fingerprint reader mounted on the side.
On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 13-megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is fuelled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging technology.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (TFT Infinity-V display)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 6 GB, 4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad camera setup: 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (18W charging technology)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 720)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (One UI 2.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Samsung News
