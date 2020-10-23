Description

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G features a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.0GHz. The chipset is believed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 720.

Samsung Galaxy A32 comes in three variants - 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM with 128GB onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card. There’s a fingerprint reader mounted on the side.

On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 13-megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is fuelled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging technology.