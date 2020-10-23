Description

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G features a 6.4-inches Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 800nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52.



Samsung Galaxy A32 comes in 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM with 64GB/128GB onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card. There’s a in display fingerprint reader.



On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 20-megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.



Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is fuelled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 15W fast charging technology. It runs Android 11 with One UI 3.