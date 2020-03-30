  • 17:02 Mar 24, 2020
Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Samsung Galaxy A31 is loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. 

 

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. 

 

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. 

 

The Samsung Galaxy A31 features a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, Samsung Pay, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Infinity-U Super AMOLED display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

403 ppi

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera setup: 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

20 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (15W with fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P65 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (One UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy A31 with 5000mAh battery announced

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Cruch Red and Prism Crush White colour options.

