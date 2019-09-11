Description

Samsung Galaxy A30s features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Exynos 7904 (Dual 1.8GHz + Hexa 1.6Hz) 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. All the variants can be expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card. The Galaxy A30s runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system out-of-the-box and it is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The phone sports triple rear cameras with a combination of 25-megapixel with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Like Galaxy A50s, this phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.