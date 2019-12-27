  • 17:15 Dec 30, 2019
Galaxy A30s 128GB

Samsung Galaxy A30s 128GB

Price :

Rs. 15999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 27 December, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 25MP + 5MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Description

Samsung Galaxy A30s features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Exynos 7904 (Dual 1.8GHz + Hexa 1.6Hz) 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. All the variants can be expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card. The Galaxy A30s runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system out-of-the-box and it is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

 

The phone sports triple rear cameras with a combination of 25-megapixel with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Like Galaxy A50s, this phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

 

Display

Type

HD+ (Infinity-V Super AMOLED display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

25MP + 5MP + 8MP (Triple Camera - 25MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.5 x 74.7 x 7.8mm

Weight

166 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Exynos 7904 (Dual 1.8GHz + Hexa 1.6Hz) 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Proximity, Hall-effect, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung Galaxy A30s new variant launched in India

The brand has introduced 4GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage variant of the Galaxy A30s.

