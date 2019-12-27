You might like this
Samsung Galaxy A30s 128GB
Price :
Rs. 15999
Product Features :
- Launch : 27 December, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Samsung Galaxy A30s features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Exynos 7904 (Dual 1.8GHz + Hexa 1.6Hz) 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. All the variants can be expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card. The Galaxy A30s runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system out-of-the-box and it is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.
The phone sports triple rear cameras with a combination of 25-megapixel with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Like Galaxy A50s, this phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Infinity-V Super AMOLED display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
25MP + 5MP + 8MP (Triple Camera - 25MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
158.5 x 74.7 x 7.8mm
|Weight
|
166 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Exynos 7904 (Dual 1.8GHz + Hexa 1.6Hz) 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Hall-effect, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung News
