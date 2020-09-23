Galaxy A3 Core
  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.5 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5.3 inches
  • Resolution : 1480 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Samsung Galaxy A3 Core features a 5.3-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1480 pixels with 16:9 aspect ratio. The phone features a plastic build with a ridge-like pattern on the back. The phone is powered by quad-core SoC clocked at 1.5GHz. There is no fingerprint scanner on this phone.

The phone is backed by a 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB with microSD. On the camera front, the phone has a  single 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, while for the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

The phone runs Android 10 (Go edition) and it is backed by a 3000mAh removable battery. On the connectivity front, it features hybrid SIM slot, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, micro USB 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, and more.

Display

Type

HD+ (with 16:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

1480 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

5.3 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh

Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.5 GHz (MediaTek MT6739)
Operating System

Android 10 (Go Edition)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy A3 Core comes in Blue, Black, and Red colour options.

