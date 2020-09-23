You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Quad Core 1.5 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 5.3 inches
- Resolution : 1480 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Samsung Galaxy A3 Core features a 5.3-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1480 pixels with 16:9 aspect ratio. The phone features a plastic build with a ridge-like pattern on the back. The phone is powered by quad-core SoC clocked at 1.5GHz. There is no fingerprint scanner on this phone.
The phone is backed by a 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB with microSD. On the camera front, the phone has a single 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, while for the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture.
The phone runs Android 10 (Go edition) and it is backed by a 3000mAh removable battery. On the connectivity front, it features hybrid SIM slot, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, micro USB 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, and more.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (with 16:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
1480 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.5 GHz (MediaTek MT6739)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Go Edition)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
|Water Proof
|
No
