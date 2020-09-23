Description

Samsung Galaxy A3 Core features a 5.3-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1480 pixels with 16:9 aspect ratio. The phone features a plastic build with a ridge-like pattern on the back. The phone is powered by quad-core SoC clocked at 1.5GHz. There is no fingerprint scanner on this phone.



The phone is backed by a 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB with microSD. On the camera front, the phone has a single 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, while for the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture.



The phone runs Android 10 (Go edition) and it is backed by a 3000mAh removable battery. On the connectivity front, it features hybrid SIM slot, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, micro USB 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, and more.