Galaxy A22 5G
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable :

Description

The device may come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display and runs on Android 11, presumably based on OneUI 3.1. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It should have a combination of 48MP+5MP+2MP sensors. The phone should have a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

Display

Type

AMOLED, HD+

Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 5MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary camera, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth camera)
Front Camera

Yes

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

199 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, Galaxy A22 5G leak in renders, key specifications revealed

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, Galaxy A22 5G leak in renders, key specifications revealed

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and the 5G variant have appeared in renders that show off the design of the smartphones

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies