Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The device may come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) AMOLED display and runs on Android 11, presumably based on OneUI 3.1. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80. It should have a combination of 48MP+5M+2MP+2MP sensors. The phone should have a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging support.
Display
|Type
|
HD+, AMOLED
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP primary camera, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth camera, 2MP macro camera)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
199 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G80 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
|Water Proof
|
No
