Samsung Galaxy A21s 6GB
Price :
Rs. 18499
Product Features :
- Launch : 17 June, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by 2GHz octa-core processor. It comes in three variants - 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.
For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A21s has a quad-camera setup of a 48-megapixel sensor primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture placed in the hole-punch located in the top left corner of the screen.
The Samsung Galaxy A21s is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. On the software front, the Samsung Galaxy A21s runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Infinity-O AMOLED display)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
264 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Rear Camera: 48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP ( f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro))
|Front Camera
|
13 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9mm
|Weight
|
192 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Exynos 850)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Samsung One UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
|Water Proof
|
No
