Galaxy A21s 6GB

Samsung Galaxy A21s 6GB

Price :

Rs. 18499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 June, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Variants:

Description

The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by 2GHz octa-core processor. It comes in three variants - 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.

For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A21s has a quad-camera setup of a 48-megapixel sensor primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture placed in the hole-punch located in the top left corner of the screen.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. On the software front, the Samsung Galaxy A21s runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box.

Display

Type

HD+ (Infinity-O AMOLED display)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Pixel Density

264 ppi

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Rear Camera: 48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP ( f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro))
Front Camera

13 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9mm

Weight

192 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Exynos 850)
Operating System

Android 10 (Samsung One UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Water Proof

No

0 Comments

