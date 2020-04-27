You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor :
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Samsung Galaxy A21s will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display. The phone will come in a single variant of 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.
For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A21s will have triple rear cameras that include a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP camera that should be for depth. The selfie camera is a 13MP sensor.
The Samsung Galaxy A21 will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery. Software-wise, the Samsung Galaxy A21s will run Android 10-based One UI 2 out of the box.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Infinity-O AMOLED display)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
264 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
|Front Camera
|
13 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Samsung One UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
|Water Proof
|
No
