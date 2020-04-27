Description

The Samsung Galaxy A21s will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display. The phone will come in a single variant of 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.



For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A21s will have triple rear cameras that include a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP camera that should be for depth. The selfie camera is a 13MP sensor.



The Samsung Galaxy A21 will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery. Software-wise, the Samsung Galaxy A21s will run Android 10-based One UI 2 out of the box.