Galaxy A21s
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Samsung Galaxy A21s will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display. The phone will come in a single variant of 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.

For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A21s will have triple rear cameras that include a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP camera that should be for depth. The selfie camera is a 13MP sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A21 will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery. Software-wise, the Samsung Galaxy A21s will run Android 10-based One UI 2 out of the box.

Display

Type

HD+ (Infinity-O AMOLED display)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Pixel Density

264 ppi

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera

13 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Android 10 (Samsung One UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Water Proof

No

