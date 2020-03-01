Description

The Samsung Galaxy A21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display. Samsung has not specified the processor present in the phone. The phone comes in a single variant of 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, and a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.



For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A21 has a quad-camera setup of a 16-megapixel sensor primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter placed in the hole-punch located in the top left corner of the screen.



The Samsung Galaxy A21 is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Software-wise, the Samsung Galaxy A21 will run Android 10-based One UI 2 out of the box.