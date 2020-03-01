You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor :
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Samsung Galaxy A21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display. Samsung has not specified the processor present in the phone. The phone comes in a single variant of 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, and a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.
For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A21 has a quad-camera setup of a 16-megapixel sensor primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter placed in the hole-punch located in the top left corner of the screen.
The Samsung Galaxy A21 is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Software-wise, the Samsung Galaxy A21 will run Android 10-based One UI 2 out of the box.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Infinity-O AMOLED display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
264 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 16-megapixel sensor primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Samsung One UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Hall-effect, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
|Water Proof
|
No
