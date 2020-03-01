  • 13:46 Apr 09, 2020
Galaxy A21
Samsung Galaxy A21

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Samsung Galaxy A21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display. Samsung has not specified the processor present in the phone. The phone comes in a single variant of 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, and a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.

For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A21 has a quad-camera setup of a 16-megapixel sensor primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter placed in the hole-punch located in the top left corner of the screen.

The Samsung Galaxy A21 is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Software-wise, the Samsung Galaxy A21 will run Android 10-based One UI 2 out of the box.

Display

Type

HD+ (Infinity-O AMOLED display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Pixel Density

264 ppi

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 16-megapixel sensor primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

13 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Android 10 (Samsung One UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Hall-effect, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy A21 goes official with 4000mAh battery, quad rear cameras

The Samsung Galaxy A21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with 720p+ resolution.

