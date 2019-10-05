You might like this
Samsung Galaxy A20s 4GB+64GB
Price :
Rs. 13999
Product Features :
- Launch : 05 October, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Samsung Galaxy A10s is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 × 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset clocked at 1.8GHz with 3GB/4GB RAM options and 32GB/64GB storage options.
The phone features a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 13MP primary rear camera with F1.8 aperture, 8MP Ultra-Wide lens and a 5MP depth camera. There’s an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture on the front for selfies and video calling.
The Galaxy A20s is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The device runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI. There’s a fingerprint sensor at the back and the phone supports face unlock.
Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, GPS and GLONASS. The A20s weighs 183 grams and measures 163.3 x 77.5 x 8 mm.
Samsung Galaxy A20s is available in Black, Blue and Green colours.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Infinity-V Super AMOLED display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
264 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 13MP primary rear camera with F1.8 aperture + 8MP Ultra-Wide lens + 5MP depth camera)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.3 x 77.5 x 8 mm
|Weight
|
183 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 14nm 1.8GHz processor coupled, Adreno 506)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie with Samsung One UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
|Water Proof
|
No
