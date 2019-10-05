Description

Samsung Galaxy A10s is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 × 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset clocked at 1.8GHz with 3GB/4GB RAM options and 32GB/64GB storage options.

The phone features a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 13MP primary rear camera with F1.8 aperture, 8MP Ultra-Wide lens and a 5MP depth camera. There’s an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture on the front for selfies and video calling.

The Galaxy A20s is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The device runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI. There’s a fingerprint sensor at the back and the phone supports face unlock.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, GPS and GLONASS. The A20s weighs 183 grams and measures 163.3 x 77.5 x 8 mm.

Samsung Galaxy A20s is available in Black, Blue and Green colours.