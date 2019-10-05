  • 03:19 Jan 01, 2020
Galaxy A20s 4GB+64GB

Samsung Galaxy A20s 4GB+64GB

Price :

Rs. 13999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 05 October, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Rs. 13999

Rs. 14900

Product Features :

  • Launch : 05 October, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Description

Samsung Galaxy A10s is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 × 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset clocked at 1.8GHz with 3GB/4GB RAM options and 32GB/64GB storage options.

 

The phone features a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 13MP primary rear camera with F1.8 aperture, 8MP Ultra-Wide lens and a 5MP depth camera. There’s an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture on the front for selfies and video calling.

 

The Galaxy A20s is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The device runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI. There’s a fingerprint sensor at the back and the phone supports face unlock.

 

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, GPS and GLONASS. The A20s weighs 183 grams and measures 163.3 x 77.5 x 8 mm.

 

Samsung Galaxy A20s is available in Black, Blue and Green colours.

Display

Type

HD+ (Infinity-V Super AMOLED display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Pixel Density

264 ppi

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 13MP primary rear camera with F1.8 aperture + 8MP Ultra-Wide lens + 5MP depth camera)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.3 x 77.5 x 8 mm

Weight

183 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 14nm 1.8GHz processor coupled, Adreno 506)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie with Samsung One UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple cameras launched in India, price starts at Rs 11,999

The Galaxy A20s is available in a 3GB+32GB variant for Rs 11,999 while its 4GB+64GB can be purchased for Rs 13,999. Both models are available starting from today.

