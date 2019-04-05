  • 10:48 Dec 21, 2019
Galaxy A20

Samsung Galaxy A20

Rs. 10290

Description

The Samsung Galaxy A20 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720x1560 pixels and an Infinity-V Display notch. It offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery. The device is powered by an Exynos 7884 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The storage can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).Galaxy A30 features a 6.4-inch full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It is powered by 1.8GHz octa core processor. The phone comes with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage.

Display

Type

HD+ (Infinity-V Super AMOLED display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP (Dual Camera - 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture, 5MP 123 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.4 x 74.7 x 7.8 mm

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.6 GHz (Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz))
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie with Samsung One UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20 Gold colour variant launched in India

Samsung India has announced the new colour via its official Twitter handle.

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A10 price slashed up to Rs 1,500

Samsung Galaxy A30 will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500, bringing the effective price of Galaxy A30 down to Rs 15,490 from Rs 16, 990 earlier.

Samsung Galaxy A20 to go on sale in India for the first time today

The smartphone comes in three colours- Red, Blue, and Black.

