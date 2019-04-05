You might like this
Samsung Galaxy A20
Product Features :
- Launch : 05 April, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Samsung Galaxy A20 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720x1560 pixels and an Infinity-V Display notch. It offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery. The device is powered by an Exynos 7884 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The storage can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).Galaxy A30 features a 6.4-inch full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It is powered by 1.8GHz octa core processor. The phone comes with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Infinity-V Super AMOLED display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 5MP (Dual Camera - 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture, 5MP 123 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
158.4 x 74.7 x 7.8 mm
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.6 GHz (Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz))
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie with Samsung One UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung News
