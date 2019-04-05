Description

The Samsung Galaxy A20 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720x1560 pixels and an Infinity-V Display notch. It offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery. The device is powered by an Exynos 7884 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The storage can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).Galaxy A30 features a 6.4-inch full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It is powered by 1.8GHz octa core processor. The phone comes with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage.