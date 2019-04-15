Description

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core features a 5.0-inch qHD TFT display with a screen resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. The phone is powered by 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU.

The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo Android Oreo (Go Edition). For the unintended, Android Go programme was introduced by Google that comes with a lite version of Android Oreo and is meant for low-end devices that run on 1GB of RAM or low.

The phone is backed by a 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage and 256GB expandable memory. On the camera front, you get a 5-megapixel rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter.