Galaxy A2 Core

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core

Price :

Rs. 5289

Product Features :

  • Launch : 15 April, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 8.1
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
  • Battery : 2600 mAh
  • Display : 5 inches
  • Resolution : 540 x 960 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Rs. 5289

Description

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core features a 5.0-inch qHD TFT display with a screen resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. The phone is powered by 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU.

 

The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo Android Oreo (Go Edition). For the unintended, Android Go programme was introduced by Google that comes with a lite version of Android Oreo and is meant for low-end devices that run on 1GB of RAM or low.

 

The phone is backed by a 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage and 256GB expandable memory. On the camera front, you get a 5-megapixel rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter.

 

Display

Type

qHD (TFT)
Resolution

540 x 960 pixels

Screen Size

5 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (f/1.9 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

2600 mAh (Li-Ion)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

141.6 x 71 x 9.1 mm

Weight

142 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.6 GHz (Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU)
Operating System

Android 8.1 (Oreo (Go Edition))

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Water Proof

No

The Samsung Galaxy A2 Core runs on Android 8.1 Oreo Android Oreo (Go Edition).

