Galaxy A12 4GB + 128GB

Samsung Galaxy A12 4GB + 128GB

Price :

Rs. 13999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 February, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 February, 2021
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Variants:

Description

The Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an Infinity-V notch and 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset with CPU cores clocked at 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz respectively. It is paired with upto 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of Storage with expansion upto 1TB. 

 

The Galaxy A12 offers a quad camera setup including a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8MP front-facing shooter. 

 

The Galaxy A12 comes with a huge 5,000mAh battery and 15W fast-charging support rechargeable through the USB Type-C port at the bottom. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor onboard. The handset runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.5.

Display

Type

HD+ (Infinity V notch, 20:9 Aspect Ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 5MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.00 x 75.80 x 8.90 mm

Weight

205 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35)
Operating System

Android 10 (based on OneUI 2.5)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz)
GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( side-mounted fingerprint scanner)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Samsung Galaxy A12 launched in India with 48MP quad cameras, starting at Rs 12,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 launched in India with 48MP quad cameras, starting at Rs 12,999

Samsung has launched its first A series device in India for the year 2021. The smartphone is a budget offering and sports a 48-megapixel quad camera setup along with a 5000mAh battery.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies