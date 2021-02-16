You might like this
Samsung Galaxy A12 4GB + 128GB
Price :
Rs. 13999
Product Features :
- Launch : 16 February, 2021
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
The Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an Infinity-V notch and 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset with CPU cores clocked at 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz respectively. It is paired with upto 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of Storage with expansion upto 1TB.
The Galaxy A12 offers a quad camera setup including a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8MP front-facing shooter.
The Galaxy A12 comes with a huge 5,000mAh battery and 15W fast-charging support rechargeable through the USB Type-C port at the bottom. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor onboard. The handset runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.5.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Infinity V notch, 20:9 Aspect Ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 5MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.00 x 75.80 x 8.90 mm
|Weight
|
205 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (based on OneUI 2.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz)
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( side-mounted fingerprint scanner)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Samsung News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement