Galaxy A12
Coming Soon

Samsung Galaxy A12

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution :
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

The Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an Infinity-V notch and big bottom chin. 

 

The device is powered by an octa-core chipset with CPU cores clocked at 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz respectively. Samsung has not revealed the name of the chipset but the leaks point towards the MediaTek Helio P35. It is paired with upto 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage with expansion upto 1TB. 

 

The Galaxy A12 offers a quad camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear.

 

The smartphone comes with a huge 5,000mAh battery and 15W fast-charging support rechargeable through the USB Type-C port at the bottom. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor onboard.

Display

Type

HD+

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB, 4 GB, 3 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB, 32 GB, 128 GB

Expandable

1 TB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera: 48MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 5MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.00 x 75.80 x 8.90 mm

Weight

205 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core

Operating System

Android 10 (based on OneUI)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( side-mounted fingerprint scanner)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Samsung launches Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A12 in Europe

Samsung launches Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A12 in Europe

Samsung has launched two new budget devices in Europe that include the Galaxy A02S and Galaxy A12.

