Description

The Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an Infinity-V notch and big bottom chin.

The device is powered by an octa-core chipset with CPU cores clocked at 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz respectively. Samsung has not revealed the name of the chipset but the leaks point towards the MediaTek Helio P35. It is paired with upto 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage with expansion upto 1TB.

The Galaxy A12 offers a quad camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear.

The smartphone comes with a huge 5,000mAh battery and 15W fast-charging support rechargeable through the USB Type-C port at the bottom. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor onboard.