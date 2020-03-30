  • 14:56 Mar 14, 2020
Galaxy A11
Coming Soon

Samsung Galaxy A11

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Expandable : Yes

Description

Samsung Galaxy A11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O design display with 720 x 1560 pixels resolution. Samsung did not reveal the name of the processor that powers the Galaxy A11. It has only revealed that the smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core chipset.


Samsung Galaxy A11 comes in two variants 2GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 3GB with 32GB internal storage. The memory can be expanded via microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.


For the camera, the phone has a triple camera setup with 13-megapxiel main lens an f/1.8 aperture, 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The punch-hole selfie camera in the top left has 8-megapxiel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The Anndroid version is also not known but it is likely to come out with Android 10.

The Galaxy A11 has 161.4 x 76.3 x 8.0mm dimensions and it weighs 177 grams. The phone has a fingerprint reader and also supports face recognition.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

Yes (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP + 2MP (Triple Rear Camera - 13-megapixel (f/1.8) + 5-megapixel ultra wide (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4))
Front Camera

8 MP (5-megapixel (f/2.0))
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (15W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz

Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy A11 goes official with 6.4-inch punch-hole display, 13MP triple cameras

Samsung Galaxy A11 goes official with 6.4-inch punch-hole display, 13MP triple cameras

Samsung Galaxy A11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O design display with 720 x 1560 pixels resolution.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies