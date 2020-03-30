You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
Samsung Galaxy A11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O design display with 720 x 1560 pixels resolution. Samsung did not reveal the name of the processor that powers the Galaxy A11. It has only revealed that the smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core chipset.
Samsung Galaxy A11 comes in two variants 2GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 3GB with 32GB internal storage. The memory can be expanded via microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
For the camera, the phone has a triple camera setup with 13-megapxiel main lens an f/1.8 aperture, 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The punch-hole selfie camera in the top left has 8-megapxiel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The Anndroid version is also not known but it is likely to come out with Android 10.
The Galaxy A11 has 161.4 x 76.3 x 8.0mm dimensions and it weighs 177 grams. The phone has a fingerprint reader and also supports face recognition.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
Yes (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 5MP + 2MP (Triple Rear Camera - 13-megapixel (f/1.8) + 5-megapixel ultra wide (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4))
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (5-megapixel (f/2.0))
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (15W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
|Water Proof
|
No
