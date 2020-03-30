Description

Samsung Galaxy A11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O design display with 720 x 1560 pixels resolution. Samsung did not reveal the name of the processor that powers the Galaxy A11. It has only revealed that the smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core chipset.





Samsung Galaxy A11 comes in two variants 2GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 3GB with 32GB internal storage. The memory can be expanded via microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.





For the camera, the phone has a triple camera setup with 13-megapxiel main lens an f/1.8 aperture, 5-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The punch-hole selfie camera in the top left has 8-megapxiel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The Anndroid version is also not known but it is likely to come out with Android 10.



The Galaxy A11 has 161.4 x 76.3 x 8.0mm dimensions and it weighs 177 grams. The phone has a fingerprint reader and also supports face recognition.