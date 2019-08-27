  • 01:44 Jan 28, 2020
Galaxy A10s 3GB

Samsung Galaxy A10s 3GB

Price :

Rs. 9499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 27 August, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : 27 August, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Samsung Galaxy A10s features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 1520 × 720 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by 2.0Ghz octa-core Exynos processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The memory can be expanded to up to 512GB via micro SD card.

 

The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI and it is backed up by 4,000mAh battery. For the camera department, the Galaxy A10s has a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Display

Type

HD+ (Infinity-V display)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.2 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (Li-Ion)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

156.9 x 75.8 x 7.8mm

Weight

168 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Exynos)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, Samsung One UI)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( BDS)
USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint: rear-mounted)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy A10s receives a price cut again

Samsung Galaxy A10s receives a price cut again

Samsung Galaxy A10s is available in Green, Blue and Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets a price cut in India

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets a price cut in India

Samsung Galaxy A10s smartphone was launched in India for Rs 9,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage, while the 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 10,499.

Samsung Galaxy A10s with 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A10s with 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display launched in India

The phone will go on sale starting from August 28, 2019, and it will available across all retail stores, Samsung e-Shop, Samsung Opera House and all major leading online channels.

