You might like this
Samsung Galaxy A10s 2GB
Price :
Rs. 8999
|
Rs. 8999
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 27 August, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.2 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Samsung Galaxy A10s features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 1520 × 720 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by 2.0Ghz octa-core Exynos processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The memory can be expanded to up to 512GB via micro SD card.
The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI and it is backed up by 4,000mAh battery. For the camera department, the Galaxy A10s has a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Infinity-V display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (Li-Ion)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
156.9 x 75.8 x 7.8mm
|Weight
|
168 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Exynos)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, Samsung One UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BDS )
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Proximity, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint: rear-mounted)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
|Water Proof
|
No
Samsung News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement