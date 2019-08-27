Description

The Samsung Galaxy A10s features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 1520 × 720 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by 2.0Ghz octa-core Exynos processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The memory can be expanded to up to 512GB via micro SD card.

The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI and it is backed up by 4,000mAh battery. For the camera department, the Galaxy A10s has a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.