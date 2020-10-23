You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution :
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
The Galaxy A02s, is the successor to the Galaxy A01. This smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display.
Under the hood, the Galaxy A02s is powered by an octa-core chipset clocked at up to 1.8GHz. This would most probably be a Snapdragon 400-series chipset. It is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.
As for the triple-camera array on the rear, the Samsung Galaxy A02s includes a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 5MP selfie sensor housed in the notch on the front.
The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP primary sensor, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 15W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (based on OneUI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Samsung News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement