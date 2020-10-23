Description

The Galaxy A02s, is the successor to the Galaxy A01. This smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A02s is powered by an octa-core chipset clocked at up to 1.8GHz. This would most probably be a Snapdragon 400-series chipset. It is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

As for the triple-camera array on the rear, the Samsung Galaxy A02s includes a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 5MP selfie sensor housed in the notch on the front.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.