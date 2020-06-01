Galaxy A01 Core
Coming Soon

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.5 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5.3 inches
  • Resolution : 1480 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core will feature a 5.3-inch PLS TFT LCD display with 1480 x 720 pixel resolution.

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6739 processor which will be coupled with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

For the camera, the Galaxy A01 Core will come with a single 8-megapixel rear camera with f.2/2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

On the battery front, there will be a 3,000mAh removable battery. The phone will run on Android 10 (Go Edition) out of the box, an optimized version of the mobile OS for low-end devices.

For the connectivity, the phone will have a microUSB port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and microSD card slot as well as dual SIM.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

1480 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

5.3 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP

Front Camera

5 MP (5-megapixel (f/2.0))
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh

Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.5 GHz (MediaTek MT6739)
Operating System

Android 10 (Go Edition)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

