Description

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core will feature a 5.3-inch PLS TFT LCD display with 1480 x 720 pixel resolution.



Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6739 processor which will be coupled with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.



For the camera, the Galaxy A01 Core will come with a single 8-megapixel rear camera with f.2/2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.



On the battery front, there will be a 3,000mAh removable battery. The phone will run on Android 10 (Go Edition) out of the box, an optimized version of the mobile OS for low-end devices.



For the connectivity, the phone will have a microUSB port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and microSD card slot as well as dual SIM.