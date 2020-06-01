You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Quad Core 1.5 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 5.3 inches
- Resolution : 1480 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core will feature a 5.3-inch PLS TFT LCD display with 1480 x 720 pixel resolution.
Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6739 processor which will be coupled with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.
For the camera, the Galaxy A01 Core will come with a single 8-megapixel rear camera with f.2/2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.
On the battery front, there will be a 3,000mAh removable battery. The phone will run on Android 10 (Go Edition) out of the box, an optimized version of the mobile OS for low-end devices.
For the connectivity, the phone will have a microUSB port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and microSD card slot as well as dual SIM.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
1480 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (5-megapixel (f/2.0))
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.5 GHz (MediaTek MT6739)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Go Edition)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
|Water Proof
|
No
Competitors
