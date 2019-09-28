You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 1.95 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 5.7 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Samsung Galaxy A01 features a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It is powered by an octa-core processor with 4 cores clocked at 1.95GHz and another 4 cores clocked at 1.45GHz. The phone comes in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options, with 128GB of internal storage, and a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.
For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A01 has a dual-camera setup of a 13-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. For the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.
The Samsung Galaxy A01 is backed up by a 3,000mAh battery. There is also no mention of the version of Android but it is expected to run Android 10. The Galaxy A01 does not have a fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and A-GPS with GLONASS.It measures 146.3 x 70.86 x 8.34 mm
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Rear Camera - 13-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4))
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (5-megapixel (f/2.0))
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.95 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Dedicated Slot)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
|Water Proof
|
No
