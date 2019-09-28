  • 23:24 Dec 18, 2019
Galaxy A01
Samsung Galaxy A01

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.95 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5.7 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Samsung Galaxy A01 features a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It is powered by an octa-core processor with 4 cores clocked at 1.95GHz and another 4 cores clocked at 1.45GHz. The phone comes in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options, with 128GB of internal storage, and a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.

For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A01 has a dual-camera setup of a 13-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. For the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A01 is backed up by a 3,000mAh battery. There is also no mention of the version of Android but it is expected to run Android 10. The Galaxy A01 does not have a fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and A-GPS with GLONASS.It measures 146.3 x 70.86 x 8.34 mm

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

5.7 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Rear Camera - 13-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4))
Front Camera

5 MP (5-megapixel (f/2.0))
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.95 GHz

Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Dedicated Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy A01 goes official with dual rear cameras and 3,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy A01 is backed up by a 3,000mAh battery.

