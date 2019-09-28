Description

The Samsung Galaxy A01 features a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It is powered by an octa-core processor with 4 cores clocked at 1.95GHz and another 4 cores clocked at 1.45GHz. The phone comes in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options, with 128GB of internal storage, and a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.



For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A01 has a dual-camera setup of a 13-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. For the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.



The Samsung Galaxy A01 is backed up by a 3,000mAh battery. There is also no mention of the version of Android but it is expected to run Android 10. The Galaxy A01 does not have a fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and A-GPS with GLONASS.It measures 146.3 x 70.86 x 8.34 mm