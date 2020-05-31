Description

The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 980 processor along with Mali-G76 GPU. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and it supports face unlock as well. The device is loaded 4500mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 with Samsung OneUI 2.0. On the connectivity front, 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) VHT80 MIMO, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and USB Type-C USB port. The phone measures 162.6 x 75.5 x 8.1mm and weighs 185 grams.

