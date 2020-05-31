Galaxy A Quantum
Coming Soon

Samsung Galaxy A Quantum

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 980 processor along with Mali-G76 GPU. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot. 

 

The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. 

 

The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and it supports face unlock as well. The device is loaded 4500mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 with Samsung OneUI 2.0. On the connectivity front, 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) VHT80 MIMO, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and USB Type-C USB port. The phone measures 162.6 x 75.5 x 8.1mm and weighs 185 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Infinity-O Super AMOLED display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

403 ppi

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera setup: 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (25W fast adaptive charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.6 x 75.5 x 8.1mm

Weight

185 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Samsung Exynos 980 processor, Mali-G76 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (One UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)

0 Comments

