Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 980 processor along with Mali-G76 GPU. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.
The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.
The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and it supports face unlock as well. The device is loaded 4500mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 with Samsung OneUI 2.0. On the connectivity front, 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) VHT80 MIMO, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and USB Type-C USB port. The phone measures 162.6 x 75.5 x 8.1mm and weighs 185 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Infinity-O Super AMOLED display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
403 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera setup: 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (25W fast adaptive charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162.6 x 75.5 x 8.1mm
|Weight
|
185 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Samsung Exynos 980 processor, Mali-G76 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (One UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
