C3752

Samsung C3752

Rs. 6599

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 October, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Samsung
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 900 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera :
  • Expandable : 16 GB

Description

A dual sim phone with 3.2 MP camera, bluetooth, FM radio, music player, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (256K colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

167 ppi

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

40 MB

Expandable

16 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (QCIF@15fps)

Battery

Capacity

900 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

13 hrs

Standby Time

640 hrs

Dimension

Design

Slider

Size

97.9 x 49 x 16.4 mm

Weight

92.7 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Samsung

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1 (with EDR)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Video Player

Yes (MP4 / H.263)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Organizer, Voice memo)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

