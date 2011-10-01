You might like this
Samsung C3752
Price :
Rs. 6599
|
Rs. 6599
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 October, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Samsung
- Processor :
- Battery : 900 mAh
- Display : 2.4 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 16 GB
Description
A dual sim phone with 3.2 MP camera, bluetooth, FM radio, music player, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (256K colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
167 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.4 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
40 MB
|Expandable
|
16 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (QCIF@15fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
900 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
13 hrs
|Standby Time
|
640 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Slider
|Size
|
97.9 x 49 x 16.4 mm
|Weight
|
92.7 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Samsung
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1 (with EDR)
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4 / H.263)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Organizer, Voice memo)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
You might like this
0 Comments
Competitors
Loading...
Advertisement