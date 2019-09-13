  • 01:24 Jan 02, 2020
XT 8GB

Realme XT 8GB

Price :

Rs. 17999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 13 September, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Rs. 17999

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 13 September, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

The Realme XT smartphone features a  6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, which is manufactured by Samsung. The Realme XT is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor along with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone is backed by an 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage option. 

 

Coming to the major highlight, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup at the back panel. It is equipped with a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 0.8-micron pixel size along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with119-degree FOV, f/2.25 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. Lastly, there are two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75-micron pixel size. For the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. 

 

The Realme XT runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery along with VOOC 3.0 flash charge support. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. The phone is loaded with HyperBoost 2.0 technology that consists of System Boost, Game Boost and App Boost.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

396 ppi

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with VOOC 3.0 support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processo with Adreno 616 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity (in-display next-generation light-sensitive screen fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme XT receives a new software update with Dark Mode Toggle and December security patch

Realme XT receives a new software update with Dark Mode Toggle and December security patch

Realme in its forum post has mentioned that the latest software update for the Realme XT is currently available through a "staged rollout".

Realme Black Friday Sale offers: Realme X2 Pro open sale, discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2 and more

Realme Black Friday Sale offers: Realme X2 Pro open sale, discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2 and more

The Realme Black Friday Sale will start on 29 November at 12AM and will continue till November 29 11:59 P.M.

Realme X2 Pro, Realme XT to receive ColorOS 7 Beta update in India soon

Realme X2 Pro, Realme XT to receive ColorOS 7 Beta update in India soon

ColorOS 7 was unveiled last week and it will start rolling out to Oppo smartphones from November 25 and Realme devices from February 2020.

Realme XT receives new update fixing crash issue for some applications

Realme XT receives new update fixing crash issue for some applications

Realme in its forum post has mentioned that the latest software update for the Realme XT is currently available through a "staged rollout".

Realme XT new update adds nightscape to front camera, November Android Security Patch and more

Realme XT new update adds nightscape to front camera, November Android Security Patch and more

Realme in its forum post has mentioned that the latest software update for the Realme XT is currently available through a "staged rollout".

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT Camera Comparison: Which one has an upper hand?

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT Camera Comparison: Which one has an upper hand?

So, which one has better cameras? Let’s find out in this camera comparison.

Realme XT starts receiving new update with Dark Mode, October Security Patch and more

Realme XT starts receiving new update with Dark Mode, October Security Patch and more

The Realme XT update brings Dark Mode and optimised system interface along with some other improvements.

Realme XT available in open sale till October 4

Realme XT available in open sale till October 4

Realme XT can be purchased via Flipkart and Realme India store as a part of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Realme Festive Days sale.

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme XT vs Mi A3: Different formulas for the same price

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme XT vs Mi A3: Different formulas for the same price

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy M30s in India for a starting price of Rs 13,999. For around the same price, Realme and Xiaomi sell the Realme XT and Mi A3 smartphones respectively. Which one of these three would you buy for around Rs 15,000?

Realme XT gets its first update, brings camera improvements and September Android Security Patch

Realme XT gets its first update, brings camera improvements and September Android Security Patch

The Realme XT update improves the quality of photos, performance for camera previews, and bumps up the Android security patch level on the XT to September 5, 2019.

Realme XT first sale to be held today

Realme XT first sale to be held today

Realme XT is India's first smartphone with a 64MP Quad camera setup.

Realme XT vs Vivo Z1X: Refined mid-range challengers

Realme XT vs Vivo Z1X: Refined mid-range challengers

Will the Realme XT be able to beat the Vivo Z1X to become the best mid-range challenger?

Realme releases its Android 10 rollout schedule, will start in Q1 2020

Realme releases its Android 10 rollout schedule, will start in Q1 2020

Realme has confirmed that Android 10 update is coming to 8 Realme phones from the first quarter of 2020.

Realme XT with 64-megapixel camera launched in India, price starts Rs 15,999

Realme XT with 64-megapixel camera launched in India, price starts Rs 15,999

Realme XT features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch design, Gorilla Glass protection and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme XT confirmed to be available on Flipkart

Realme XT confirmed to be available on Flipkart

Realme XT will be India's first smartphone with a 64MP Quad camera setup.

Realme XT with 64MP quad camera setup launching in India on September 13

Realme XT with 64MP quad camera setup launching in India on September 13

Realme XT features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with the waterdrop notch design and comes with a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Realme XT with 64MP quad cameras, 6.4-inch AMOLED display officially revealed in China

Realme XT with 64MP quad cameras, 6.4-inch AMOLED display officially revealed in China

The company has revealed the official specifications of the upcoming smartphone and the live images of the phone has been revealed online.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Realme Image gallery

Latest Realme Mobiles

Realme Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies