Description

The Realme XT smartphone features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, which is manufactured by Samsung. The Realme XT is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor along with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone is backed by an 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage option.

Coming to the major highlight, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup at the back panel. It is equipped with a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 0.8-micron pixel size along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with119-degree FOV, f/2.25 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. Lastly, there are two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75-micron pixel size. For the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

The Realme XT runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery along with VOOC 3.0 flash charge support. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. The phone is loaded with HyperBoost 2.0 technology that consists of System Boost, Game Boost and App Boost.