Realme X9 Pro will feature a 6.55 Samsung E3 S-AMOLED display with curved edges and support for a 90Hz refresh rate. An earlier leak revealed that the phone will have a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Realme X9 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 870 processor with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. On the software front, X9 Pro is expected to run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

For the imaging, the phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary main camera (Sony IMX766 sensor), a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP B&W lens. For selfies, there will be a Sony IMX616 32-megapixel front camera.