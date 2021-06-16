X9 Pro
Rumoured Specs

Realme X9 Pro

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 16MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Realme X9 Pro will feature a 6.55 Samsung E3 S-AMOLED display with curved edges and support for a 90Hz refresh rate. An earlier leak revealed that the phone will have a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

 

Realme X9 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 870 processor with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. On the software front, X9 Pro is expected to run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

 

For the imaging, the phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary main camera (Sony IMX766 sensor), a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP B&W lens. For selfies, there will be a Sony IMX616 32-megapixel front camera.

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+ (Curved edges, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 800-nit brightness )
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 12 GB ( LPDDR4X)
Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB (UFS 3.1 )
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 16MP + 2MP

Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (Rear Camera: EIS support)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps or 30fps, 720P/ 60fps or 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.2 (with SBC/AAC/APTX/APTX HD/LDAC HD audio support)
WiFi

WiFi 6 (Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/; WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

