Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Realme X9 Pro will feature a 6.55 Samsung E3 S-AMOLED display with curved edges and support for a 90Hz refresh rate. An earlier leak revealed that the phone will have a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
Realme X9 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 870 processor with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. On the software front, X9 Pro is expected to run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.
For the imaging, the phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary main camera (Sony IMX766 sensor), a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP B&W lens. For selfies, there will be a Sony IMX616 32-megapixel front camera.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+ (Curved edges, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 800-nit brightness )
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 12 GB ( LPDDR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB (UFS 3.1 )
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 16MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (Rear Camera: EIS support)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps or 30fps, 720P/ 60fps or 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.2 (with SBC/AAC/APTX/APTX HD/LDAC HD audio support)
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6 (Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/; WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
