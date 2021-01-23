Description

The Realme X9 Pro is said to sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and is said to run on Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0. This display will have a 20:9 aspect ratio along with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It should be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor that was launched recently by MediaTek, making it a flagship device. This will be paired with 12GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB of storage. It is tipped to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The optics will have a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two secondary 13-megapixel sensors.