Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Realme X9 Pro is said to sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and is said to run on Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0. This display will have a 20:9 aspect ratio along with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It should be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor that was launched recently by MediaTek, making it a flagship device. This will be paired with 12GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB of storage. It is tipped to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.
The optics will have a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two secondary 13-megapixel sensors.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, OLED (20:9 Aspect Ratio, 120Hz refresh rate )
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 13MP + 13MP (Triple Camera: 108MP primary sensor, two 13MP Additional Sensors)
|Front Camera
|
Yes
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 1200)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Based on Realme UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
