X9 Pro
Rumoured Specs

Realme X9 Pro

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 108MP + 13MP + 13MP
  • Expandable :

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Expandable :

Description

The Realme X9 Pro is said to sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and is said to run on Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0. This display will have a 20:9 aspect ratio along with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

 

It should be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor that was launched recently by MediaTek, making it a flagship device. This will be paired with 12GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB of storage. It is tipped to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. 

 

The optics will have a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two secondary 13-megapixel sensors.

Display

Type

Full HD+, OLED (20:9 Aspect Ratio, 120Hz refresh rate )
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 13MP + 13MP (Triple Camera: 108MP primary sensor, two 13MP Additional Sensors)
Front Camera

Yes

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 1200)
Operating System

Android 11 (Based on Realme UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Realme X9 Pro, Realme Race Pro Detailed Specifications tipped

Realme X9 Pro, Realme Race Pro Detailed Specifications tipped

Realme is said to be working on two Pro level devices including the Realme X9 Pro and Realme Race Pro, and both of them should be flagship - grade devices.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Realme Image gallery

Latest Realme Mobiles

Realme Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies