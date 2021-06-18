You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 3.2 Ghz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Realme X9 will feature a 6.55 Samsung E3 S-AMOLED display with curved edges and support for a 90Hz refresh rate.
It will pack a 2,200mAh dual-cell battery that might be 4,400mAh or 4,500mAh. Furthermore, the X9 will allegedly come with dimensions of 159.9 x 72.5 x 8mm.
The Realme X9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. It will run on the latest Android 11 with the custom Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+ (Curved edges, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 800-nit brightness )
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 12 GB ( LPDDR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB (UFS 3.1 )
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 16MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (Rear Camera: EIS support)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K/30fps, 1080P/60fps or 30fps, 720P/ 60fps or 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 65W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 3.2 Ghz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 778)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.2 (with SBC/AAC/APTX/APTX HD/LDAC HD audio support)
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6 (Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/; WLAN 2.4G/WLAN 5.1G/WLAN 5.8G)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
