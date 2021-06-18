Description

Realme X9 will feature a 6.55 Samsung E3 S-AMOLED display with curved edges and support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

It will pack a 2,200mAh dual-cell battery that might be 4,400mAh or 4,500mAh. Furthermore, the X9 will allegedly come with dimensions of 159.9 x 72.5 x 8mm.

The Realme X9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. It will run on the latest Android 11 with the custom Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top.