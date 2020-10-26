X7 Pro Ultra
Coming Soon

Realme X7 Pro Ultra

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.55 Inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The Realme X7 Pro Ultra comes loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 1200nits brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

 

The phone is loaded with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel f/1.8 primary 6P lens, an 8-megapixel f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture. 

 

The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, superlinear stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. The phone is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5)/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Curved Samsung AMOLED screen, 20:9 Aspect Ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 1200nits brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.55 Inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 12 GB ( LPDDR4X)
Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage )

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64-megapixel f/1.8 primary 6P lens, 8-megapixel f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (In-display seflie shooter, f/2.5 aperture, 80-degree FOV)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (720p upto 30/60fps, 1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30/60fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 65W SuperDart fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

170 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.6 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, ARM G77 MC9 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Support 802.11ax/ac/a/b/n/g protocol)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme X7 Pro Ultra debuts with 90Hz curved display, Dimensity chipset and more

Realme X7 Pro Ultra debuts with 90Hz curved display, Dimensity chipset and more

The latest addition to the Realme X7 series is the X7 Pro Ultra that comes with a curved 90Hz screen, Dimensity chipset, triple-camera setup and more

