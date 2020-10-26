Description

The Realme X7 Pro Ultra comes loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 1200nits brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

The phone is loaded with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel f/1.8 primary 6P lens, an 8-megapixel f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture.

The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, superlinear stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. The phone is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5)/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support.