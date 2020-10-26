You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.55 Inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Realme X7 Pro Ultra comes loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 1200nits brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.
The phone is loaded with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel f/1.8 primary 6P lens, an 8-megapixel f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture.
The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, superlinear stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. The phone is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5)/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Curved Samsung AMOLED screen, 20:9 Aspect Ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 1200nits brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.55 Inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 12 GB ( LPDDR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage )
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64-megapixel f/1.8 primary 6P lens, 8-megapixel f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (In-display seflie shooter, f/2.5 aperture, 80-degree FOV)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (720p upto 30/60fps, 1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30/60fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 65W SuperDart fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
170 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.6 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, ARM G77 MC9 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Realme UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Support 802.11ax/ac/a/b/n/g protocol)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
