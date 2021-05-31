X7 Max 12GB + 256GB

Realme X7 Max 12GB + 256GB

Rs. 29999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 31 May, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 3.0Ghz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.43 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Description

Realme X7 Max features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.

 

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone lacks a MicroSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 50W charging that offers 50% charge in 16 minutes.

 

On the back, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.

 

On the connectivity front, the handset supports dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1,GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 158.5 x 73.3x 8.4mm and it weighs 179grams.

X7 Max

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.43 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 6 GB, 12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB, 128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64MP IMX682 primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, Sony IMX682 sensor, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.5 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 50W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4mm

Weight

179 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 3.0Ghz (Dimensity 1200 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11 (Based on Realme UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

