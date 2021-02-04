You might like this
Realme X7 6GB
Price :
Rs. 19999
Product Features :
- Launch : 04 February, 2021
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4310 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Realme X7 is loaded with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.
The phone is loaded with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture.
The phone comes with in-display fingerprint sensor, super linear stereo speakers along with Hi-Res Audio. The phone is loaded with a 4310mAh battery with 50W ultra-fast flash charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5)/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1mm and weighs 175 grams.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Full HD+ (90.8% screen-to-body ratio, 1,000,000: 1 contrast )
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
409 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB (LPDDR4X)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (In-display seflie shooter)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (720p upto 30/60fps, 1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4310 mAh (with 50W SuperDart fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|
176 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, Mali-G57 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
