Realme X7 6GB

Rs. 19999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 04 February, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4310 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
Variants:

The Realme X7 is loaded with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.

 

The phone is loaded with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture.

 

The phone comes with in-display fingerprint sensor, super linear stereo speakers along with Hi-Res Audio. The phone is loaded with a 4310mAh battery with 50W ultra-fast flash charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5)/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1mm and weighs 175 grams.

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+ (90.8% screen-to-body ratio, 1,000,000: 1 contrast )
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

409 ppi

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB (LPDDR4X)
Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 2.1 Storage)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens)
Front Camera

16 MP (In-display seflie shooter)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (720p upto 30/60fps, 1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4310 mAh (with 50W SuperDart fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1 mm

Weight

176 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, Mali-G57 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

