Description

Realme X50m features 6.57 inches that offers full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 percent and aspect ratio of 20:9. The dual hole-punched compartment on its front panel houses a pair selfie cameras.



The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor with Adreno 620 GPU and it carries support for dual-mode 5G connectivity. It will have up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and internal storage of 128 GB (UFS 2.1). The phone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge.

The phone is equipped with a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 4cm macro lens of 2-megapixel and a portrait lens of 2-megapixel in its quad-camera setup. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor dual camera setup. Realme X50m runs Android 10 with Realme UI.



The device measures 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9mm and it weighs 192 grams. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and USB-Type C. The phone lacks a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card slot.