X50m
Coming Soon

Realme X50m

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable :

Description

Realme X50m features 6.57 inches that offers full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 percent and aspect ratio of 20:9.  The dual hole-punched compartment on its front panel houses a pair selfie cameras.

The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor with Adreno 620 GPU and it carries support for dual-mode 5G connectivity. It will have up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and internal storage of 128 GB (UFS 2.1). The phone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge.

 

The phone is equipped with a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 4cm macro lens of 2-megapixel and a portrait lens of 2-megapixel in its quad-camera setup. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor dual camera setup. Realme X50m runs Android 10 with Realme UI.

The device measures 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9mm and it weighs 192 grams. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and USB-Type C. The phone lacks a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card slot.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera: 48MP rear camera with 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, UIS stabilization, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP 4cm macro lens and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16MP + 2MP (Dual Front camera:16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 micronpixel size, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4200 mAh (with 30W Dart charge)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9mm

Weight

192 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme X50m 5G launched with 48MP quad cameras, 120Hz display

Realme X50m 5G launched with 48MP quad cameras, 120Hz display

Realme X50m runs Android 10 with Realme UI.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Realme Image gallery

Latest Realme Mobiles

Realme Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies