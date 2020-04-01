You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4200 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Realme X50m features 6.57 inches that offers full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 percent and aspect ratio of 20:9. The dual hole-punched compartment on its front panel houses a pair selfie cameras.
The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor with Adreno 620 GPU and it carries support for dual-mode 5G connectivity. It will have up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and internal storage of 128 GB (UFS 2.1). The phone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge.
The phone is equipped with a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 4cm macro lens of 2-megapixel and a portrait lens of 2-megapixel in its quad-camera setup. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor dual camera setup. Realme X50m runs Android 10 with Realme UI.
The device measures 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9mm and it weighs 192 grams. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and USB-Type C. The phone lacks a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card slot.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera: 48MP rear camera with 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, UIS stabilization, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP 4cm macro lens and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16MP + 2MP (Dual Front camera:16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 micronpixel size, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4200 mAh (with 30W Dart charge)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9mm
|Weight
|
192 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Realme News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement