Description

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone features hyper boost gaming mode and five-dimensional Vapor Cooling System



Under the hood, the phone is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU paired with three LPDDR5 RAM options - 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB. Software-wise, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition runs Android 10 with realme UI.



On the camera front, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a dual-selfie camera with a 16-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter for selfies and video calling.



Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is backed up by a 4200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging that can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 35 minutes. Connectivity features include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-frequency GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. The dimensions are 159.0×74.2×8.9mm and the weight is 209 grams. For audio, the handset features Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio on its speakers, but it doesn’t have a 3.5mm audio jack.