Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4200 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone features hyper boost gaming mode and five-dimensional Vapor Cooling System
Under the hood, the phone is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU paired with three LPDDR5 RAM options - 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB. Software-wise, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition runs Android 10 with realme UI.
On the camera front, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a dual-selfie camera with a 16-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter for selfies and video calling.
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is backed up by a 4200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging that can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 35 minutes. Connectivity features include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-frequency GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. The dimensions are 159.0×74.2×8.9mm and the weight is 209 grams. For audio, the handset features Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio on its speakers, but it doesn’t have a 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and 105% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, LED flash, UIS stabilization, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP macro and 2MP B&W depth camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16MP + 2MP (Dual Front camera: 16MP front-facing camera, 2MP depth sensor)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4200 mAh (with 65W SuperDart fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.0 x 74.2 x 8.9mm
|Weight
|
209 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 5G, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
