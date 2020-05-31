X50 Pro Player Edition
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone features hyper boost gaming mode and five-dimensional Vapor Cooling System

Under the hood, the phone is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU paired with three LPDDR5 RAM options - 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB. Software-wise, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition runs Android 10 with realme UI.
 
On the camera front, the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a dual-selfie camera with a 16-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter for selfies and video calling.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is backed up by a 4200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging that can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 35 minutes. Connectivity features include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-frequency GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. The dimensions are 159.0×74.2×8.9mm and the weight is 209 grams. For audio, the handset features Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio on its speakers, but it doesn’t have a 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and 105% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, LED flash, UIS stabilization, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP macro and 2MP B&W depth camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16MP + 2MP (Dual Front camera: 16MP front-facing camera, 2MP depth sensor)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4200 mAh (with 65W SuperDart fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.0 x 74.2 x 8.9mm

Weight

209 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 5G, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition runs Android 10 with realme UI.

