Description

Realme X50 Pro Player will be loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ OLED display and it will be loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The listing further mentions that the phone will come with different configurations including 6GB RAM with 128GB storage option, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage option and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage option.

On the camera front, the Realme X50 Pro Player will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a dual-selfie camera with a 16-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter.