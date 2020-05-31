X50 Pro Player
Rumoured Specs

Realme X50 Pro Player

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Realme X50 Pro Player will be loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ OLED display and it will be loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The listing further mentions that the phone will come with different configurations including 6GB RAM with 128GB storage option, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage option and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage option. 

 

On the camera front, the Realme X50 Pro Player will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a dual-selfie camera with a 16-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and 105% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

16MP + 8MP (Dual Front camera: 16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture, 8MP 105 degee ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4200 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme Image gallery

