You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4200 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Realme X50 Pro Player will be loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ OLED display and it will be loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The listing further mentions that the phone will come with different configurations including 6GB RAM with 128GB storage option, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage option and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage option.
On the camera front, the Realme X50 Pro Player will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a dual-selfie camera with a 16-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and 105% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16MP + 8MP (Dual Front camera: 16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture, 8MP 105 degee ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4200 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement