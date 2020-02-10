You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
- Battery : 4200 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Realme X50 Pro 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865G chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It features 8mm liquid-cooled copper pipe 3.0 for improved heat dissipation.
On the camera front, Realme X50 Pro 5G comes equipped with a pill-shaped quad-camera setup on the top left corner with a combination of 64-megapixel primary rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor and f/1.8 aperture, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens for 20x hybrid zoom and 2MP macro sensor. For the front, it features dual-punch hole design. The phone will feature a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0μm pixel size and an 8-megapixel 105 ° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture.
The Realme X50 Pro 5G will boot Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 and it is backed up by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging that can charge the phone up to 70% in 30 minutes. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right side and it features Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio certification.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64MP with 1/1.72-inch Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, UIS stabilization, 12MP Telephoto lens with f/2.5 aperture for up to 20x hybrid zoom, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 960fps slow-motion)
|Front Camera
|
16MP + 8MP (Dual Front camera: 16MP with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0micron pixel size, 8MP 105 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4200 mAh (30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 640 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement