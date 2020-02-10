Description

Realme X50 Pro 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865G chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It features 8mm liquid-cooled copper pipe 3.0 for improved heat dissipation.

On the camera front, Realme X50 Pro 5G comes equipped with a pill-shaped quad-camera setup on the top left corner with a combination of 64-megapixel primary rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor and f/1.8 aperture, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens for 20x hybrid zoom and 2MP macro sensor. For the front, it features dual-punch hole design. The phone will feature a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0μm pixel size and an 8-megapixel 105 ° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G will boot Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 and it is backed up by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging that can charge the phone up to 70% in 30 minutes. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right side and it features Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio certification.