X50 5G
Realme X50 5G

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Realme X50 will feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display made by JDI with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It will be available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. 

 

On the camera front, Realme X50 5G will come equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will feature dual-punch hole design, similar to what we have seen in Samsung Galaxy S11+. The phone will feature a combination of 32-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. 

 

On the battery front, it will come loaded with a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it will support 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm jack and USB Type-C port. The phone is 8.7mm thick and weighs 185 grams.

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

396 ppi (91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio)
Screen Size

6.67 inches

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Rear Camera

64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad AI Camera: 64MP + 8MP wide-angle lens + 13MP telephoto lens + 2MP macro sensor)
Front Camera

32MP + 2MP (Dual Front camera: 32MP primary + 2MP depth sensor)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Capacity

4500 mAh (30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge)
Type

Non Removable

Design

Bar

Weight

185 grams

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G SoC, Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme X50 full specifications, pricing leaked online

Realme X50 full specifications, pricing leaked online

Just ahead of launch, full specifications and pricing have been leaked online.

Realme X50 5G live shots surface online

Realme X50 5G live shots surface online

Realme X50 5G smartphone will come with support for Enhanced VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology that can charge the device up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

Realme X50 rear design revealed, will come with quad-camera setup

Realme X50 rear design revealed, will come with quad-camera setup

The rear design of the Realme X50 shares a close resemblance to that of the Realme XT and Realme X2.

Realme X50 5G confirmed to launch on January 7

Realme X50 5G confirmed to launch on January 7

The upcoming Realme X50 5G will support SA/NSA dual-mode 5G, which means that the 5G modem used in the smartphone will support both autonomous (SA) and non-autonomous (NSA) network architectures.

Realme X50 5G launch date may be revealed tomorrow

Realme X50 5G launch date may be revealed tomorrow

Realme X50 5G will feature a dedicated cooling system.

Realme X50 5G to be charged up to 70 percent in 30 minutes

Realme X50 5G to be charged up to 70 percent in 30 minutes

Realme X50 5G smartphone will come with support for Enhanced VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology

Realme teases cooling solution for the upcoming Realme X50 5G smartphone

Realme teases cooling solution for the upcoming Realme X50 5G smartphone

Realme X50 smartphone will have a cooling system.

Realme X50 5G new features teased

Realme X50 5G new features teased

Realme X50 5G will come with support for dual-channel which will enable simultaneous use of Wi-Fi and 5G

Realme X50 5G might launch on January 5

Realme X50 5G might launch on January 5

Realme X50 5G will be the company's first 5G smartphone.

Realme X50 5G likely to come in January 2020

Realme X50 5G likely to come in January 2020

Realme X50 5G will be the company's first 5G smartphone.

