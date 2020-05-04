You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4200 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Realme X3 SuperZoom will pack 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor. There should be an AMOLED display on the Realme X3 SuperZoom. For the pricing, Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to be priced more than Rs 20,000.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera)
|Front Camera
|
16MP + 2MP (Dual Front camera)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4200 mAh (30W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9mm
|Weight
|
192 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 855+)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (ColorOS 7.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
