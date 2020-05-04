X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

Description

Realme X3 SuperZoom will pack 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor. There should be an AMOLED display on the Realme X3 SuperZoom. For the pricing, Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to be priced more than Rs 20,000.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera)
Front Camera

16MP + 2MP (Dual Front camera)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4200 mAh (30W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9mm

Weight

192 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 855+)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

