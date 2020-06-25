X3 SuperZoom 12GB

Realme X3 SuperZoom 12GB

Price :

Rs. 32999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 25 June, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP
Variants:

Description

Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, up to 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is a punch-hole module on the front to house dual selfie cameras.

 It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The phone also features a side fingerprint scanner for security.

Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There will also be an 8-megapixel periscope lens capable of 60x digital zoom and 5x optical zoom. On the front, the phone has dual selfie with a 32-megapixel camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture and, 8-megapixel camera 105° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture

 

The phone pack 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge fast charging that can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 55 minutes. It runs Android 10 with realme UI.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64MP rear camera with 0.8 micron pixel size, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 115 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 8MP periscope camera with OIS, f/2.2 aperture for 5x optical and 60x hybrid zoom and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 960 fps super slo-mo)
Front Camera

32MP + 8MP (Dual Front camera: 32MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture, 8MP 105 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 120 fps super slo-mo)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4200 mAh (30W Dart Charge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.9 x 75.8 x 9.4mm

Weight

195 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Snapdragon 855+ 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme X3 series confirmed to be Flipkart exclusive in India ahead of launch on June 25

The teaser on Flipkart has revealed that the Realme X3 series will feature Starry Mode feature, Nightscape 4.0 and a new Tripod mode.

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom confirmed to launch in India on June 25

The company has revealed that it will launch the Realme X3 series in the country on June 25.

Realme X3 SuperZoom may be launched in India with a different processor

Realme X3 SuperZoom could launch in India soon.

Top Smartphones launching in India in June 2020

Brands like Samsung, Oppo, Huawei, Realme, Vivo and more are all set to bring new smartphones in India.

Realme X3 SuperZoom launched with 64MP quad rear camera setup, Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Realme X3 SuperZoom to be announced on May 26, will feature 120Hz display, Snapdragon 855+

Realme X3 SuperZoom will pack 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Realme X3 SuperZoom to feature 64MP quad rear camera, Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Realme X3 SuperZoom will pack 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

