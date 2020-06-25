X3 6GB

Realme X3 6GB

Rs. 24999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 25 June, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Variants:

Description

Realme X3  features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, up to 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is a punch-hole module on the front to house dual selfie cameras.

 It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The phone also features a side fingerprint scanner for security.

Realme X3  comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. On the front, the phone has a dual selfie with a 16-megapixel camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture and, 8-megapixel camera 105° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture

 

The phone pack 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge fast charging that can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 55 minutes. It runs Android 10 with realme UI.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64MP rear camera with 0.8 micron pixel size, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 115 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 960 fps super slo-mo)
Front Camera

16MP + 8MP (Dual Front camera: 16MP front-facing camera, f/2.5 aperture, 8MP 105 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 120 fps super slo-mo)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4200 mAh (30W Dart Charge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.9 x 75.8 x 9.4mm

Weight

195 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Snapdragon 855+ 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme Image gallery

