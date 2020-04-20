X3
Rumoured Specs

Realme X3

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Realme X3 will come with a 6.57 inches that offers full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and aspect ratio of 20:9.  The dual hole-punched compartment on its front panel houses a pair selfie cameras.

The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa core Snapdragon 765G processor with Adreno 620 GPU. It will have 6GB with 128GB storage variant, 8GB with 128GB storage variant and 12GB with 256GB storage variant. The phone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge.

Realme X3 wil run Android 10 with realme UI. The phone will have a quad camera setup with 48-megapixel primary rear camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will be 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual selfie camera setup.


Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera)
Front Camera

16MP + 2MP (Dual Front camera)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4200 mAh (30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9mm

Weight

192 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (ColorOS 7.0)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

