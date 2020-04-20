Description

Realme X3 will come with a 6.57 inches that offers full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and aspect ratio of 20:9. The dual hole-punched compartment on its front panel houses a pair selfie cameras.



The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa core Snapdragon 765G processor with Adreno 620 GPU. It will have 6GB with 128GB storage variant, 8GB with 128GB storage variant and 12GB with 256GB storage variant. The phone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge.



Realme X3 wil run Android 10 with realme UI. The phone will have a quad camera setup with 48-megapixel primary rear camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will be 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual selfie camera setup.





