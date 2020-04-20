You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4200 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Realme X3 will come with a 6.57 inches that offers full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and aspect ratio of 20:9. The dual hole-punched compartment on its front panel houses a pair selfie cameras.
The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa core Snapdragon 765G processor with Adreno 620 GPU. It will have 6GB with 128GB storage variant, 8GB with 128GB storage variant and 12GB with 256GB storage variant. The phone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge.
Realme X3 wil run Android 10 with realme UI. The phone will have a quad camera setup with 48-megapixel primary rear camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will be 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual selfie camera setup.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera)
|Front Camera
|
16MP + 2MP (Dual Front camera)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4200 mAh (30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9mm
|Weight
|
192 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (ColorOS 7.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Realme News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement