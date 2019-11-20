You might like this
Realme X2 Pro 128GB
Product Features :
- Launch : 20 November, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 91.7% screen-to-body ratio, HDR10+ support, DC Dimming 2.0, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection and 135Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor clocked at 2.96GHz, coupled with upto 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Realme X2 features a quad rear camera consisting of a Samsung GW1 64-megapixel lens with f/1.8 aperture, a telephoto lens of 13-megapixel with support for up to 20x hybrid zoom, an ultrawide lens of 8-megapixel with 115-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an AI driven 16-megapixel selfie shooter that has support for super night scene along with 4-in-1 pixel merging technology. It runs Android 9 Pie with the latest ColorOS 6.1 on top and is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 100% DCI -P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad Rear Camera - 64MP rear camera with 1/1.72 inch Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 13MP Telephoto lens with 1/3.4 inch sensor, 1micron pixel size, f/2.5 aperture for up to 20x hybrid zoom, 2.5cm macro, 8MP 115)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 micron pixel size)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
161 x 75.7 x 8.7mm
|Weight
|
199 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus with Adreno 640 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
