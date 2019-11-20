  • 19:41 Dec 23, 2019
X2 Pro 128GB

Realme X2 Pro 128GB

Price :

Rs. 29999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 20 November, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 91.7% screen-to-body ratio, HDR10+ support, DC Dimming 2.0, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection and 135Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor clocked at 2.96GHz, coupled with upto 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

 

Realme X2 features a quad rear camera consisting of a Samsung GW1 64-megapixel lens with f/1.8 aperture, a telephoto lens of 13-megapixel with support for up to 20x hybrid zoom, an ultrawide lens of 8-megapixel with 115-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an AI driven 16-megapixel selfie shooter that has support for super night scene along with 4-in-1 pixel merging technology. It runs Android 9 Pie with the latest ColorOS 6.1 on top and is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 100% DCI -P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad Rear Camera - 64MP rear camera with 1/1.72 inch Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 13MP Telephoto lens with 1/3.4 inch sensor, 1micron pixel size, f/2.5 aperture for up to 20x hybrid zoom, 2.5cm macro, 8MP 115)
Front Camera

16 MP (with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 micron pixel size)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

161 x 75.7 x 8.7mm

Weight

199 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus with Adreno 640 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

