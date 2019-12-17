  • 23:24 Dec 18, 2019
X2 8GB

Realme X2 8GB

Price :

Rs. 19999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 December, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 percent and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with Adreno 618, 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 256GB with a microSD card.

 

The smartphone comes with four cameras at the back comprising of a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, EIS, 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor and 0.8μm pixel size; an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, f/2.25 aperture and 1.12μm pixel size; a 2MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size; and a 2MP macro sensor with 4cm focus, f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size. There’s a 32MP selfie camera on the front with an aperture of f/2.0.

 

Realme X2 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 and is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge. The solution will enable a smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery to be charged to up to 67 percent in 30 minutes and to 100 percent in 73 minutes. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor on the front.

 

The phone weighs 182 grams and measures 158.7 × 75.2 × 8.6 mm. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS and GLONASS. The Realme X2 will be available in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colours.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

396 ppi (91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio)
Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 64MP main camera (0.8?m pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, EIS, 1/1.72? Samsung GW1 sensor) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle (1.12?m pixel size, f/2.25 aperture) camera + 2MP macro lens (f/2.4 aperture,1.75?m pixel size, 4cm focus) + 2MP depth sensor (1.75?m)
Front Camera

32MP (f/2.0)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.7 × 75.2 × 8.6 mm

Weight

182 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ColorOS 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity (in-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G chipset, Realme Buds Air launched in India

Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G chipset, Realme Buds Air launched in India

The company has also introduced its first wireless earbuds in the country, the Realme Buds Air.

Realme X2 Booster Sale: Here is how you can book the phone before launch

Realme X2 Booster Sale: Here is how you can book the phone before launch

Realme has announced a Booster Sale, which is the company’s usual Blind order sale.

Realme X2 to launch in India on December 17, Star Wars Edition also coming

Realme X2 to launch in India on December 17, Star Wars Edition also coming

Realme X2 smartphone will get a special Star Wars Edition variant as well.

Realme X2 gets a new Avocado Green paint job

Realme X2 gets a new Avocado Green paint job

With this, the Realme X2 is now available in three colour options including Avocado Green Pearl Blue and Pearl White

Is Realme going to be a toned down version of ColorOS 7?

Is Realme going to be a toned down version of ColorOS 7?

Realme at the launch event of Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s yesterday announced that the company will be launching Realme X2 aka Realme XT 730G in India in December.

Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G SoC, 64-megapixel quad-camera announced

Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G SoC, 64-megapixel quad-camera announced

The Realme X2 is the first to feature Oppo’s latest 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology and comes with a 64MP quad-camera setup at the back and a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio on the front.

Realme X2 to come with Super AMOLED display and UD fingerprint scanner

Realme X2 to come with Super AMOLED display and UD fingerprint scanner

It is expected that the Realme X2 will be the same Realme XT 730G that was announced during the RealmeXT launch in India recently.

Realme X2 to come with Oppo 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge tech

Realme X2 to come with Oppo 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge tech

Realme X2 will be powered by Snapdragon 730G 8nm chipset.

Realme X2 confirmed to have 32 MP front-facing camera and Snapdragon 730G SoC

Realme X2 confirmed to have 32 MP front-facing camera and Snapdragon 730G SoC

Realme X2 will run on Android 9.0 based on ColorOS 6.0 and comes packed with 4000mAh battery along with 30W VOOC fast charging support.

Realme X2 with 64MP quad rear cameras to be launched on September 24

Realme X2 with 64MP quad rear cameras to be launched on September 24

Realme X2 will be a gaming-centric device and is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 730G processor.

Realme X2 First Impressions: A worthy successor to Realme XT?

Realme X2 First Impressions: A worthy successor to Realme XT?

We spent some time with the device and here are our first impressions.

